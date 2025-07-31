Mayor John Ewing Jr. honored with street sign in his childhood neighborhood

John W. Ewing Jr. is Omaha’s first Black mayor and the first Black person elected Douglas County Treasurer. A street sign now bearing his name honors his legacy and leadership.

The new “John W. Ewing, Jr. Street” sits on Lothrop between 22nd and 24th Streets—just steps from where Ewing grew up, went to school, and attended church as a child.

The new “John W. Ewing, Jr. Street” sits on Lothrop between 22nd and 24th Streets—just steps from where Ewing grew up, went to school, and attended church as a child. The celebration coincided with Native Omaha Days, a biennial festival that honors community pride, culture, and heritage—making the street naming even more meaningful.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new street sign in North Omaha now bears the name of a local trailblazer. On Tuesday, community members gathered to celebrate the unveiling of John W. Ewing, Jr. Street—a permanent tribute to Omaha’s first Black mayor and the first Black person elected Douglas County Treasurer.

The sign was installed on Lothrop Street, between 22nd and 24th, just steps away from where Mayor Ewing grew up. During the ceremony, he shared how personal the moment felt—reflecting on his childhood in the neighborhood, attending school and church nearby, and the pride he feels seeing his name honored in the same space.

“It’s humbling,” Ewing told the crowd. “To be honored in the place that raised me—it means everything.”

The dedication comes during Native Omaha Days, a biennial celebration that brings together former and current residents to honor the history, culture, and pride rooted in the North Omaha community.

As neighbors posed for photos and embraced Ewing, the sign served not just as a symbol of political achievement—but of a life deeply connected to the community it now watches over.

