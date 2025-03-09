Mayoral candidates engage with North O residents to discuss community concerns

Videos shows Candidate Forums event at MCC Fort Campus.

Omaha’s mayoral candidates decisively tackled questions regarding economic development, housing solutions, and community engagement.

One attendee expressed that her primary concern pertains to housing ownership and homelessness in the Omaha area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha's mayoral election is quickly approaching. Several organizations hosted a Saturday afternoon forum that gave neighbors a chance to hear from the candidates at a convenient time. Mike McDonnell, Mayor Jean Stothert, John Ewing, Jasmine Harris, and Terry Brewer addressed economic development in north Omaha, housing and community engagement. The platform gave each candidate the chance to answer questions about redlining, growth in north Omaha, education, and public safety.

Palistene Gray-Moore has lived in Omaha since 1981. She says for the most part she already knows who she will vote for. But today she is listening to each candidate, specifically for what they will do when it comes to housing in Omaha.

"Because there are so many homeless people out there and the other thing is because there a lot of people that want housing they just can't afford," said Gray-Moore.

There will be another opportunity for neighbors to hear from their district two city council candidates on March 12 at the Assembly of the Saints at 6 p.m.

