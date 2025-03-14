Memorial wreath clean-up at Prospect Hill Cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s a winter tradition to lay out wreaths on veteran's graves to honor and remember our country’s fallen heroes. At Prospect Hill Cemetery in North Omaha, it’s now the time of year to clean up the old wreaths to get ready for the new.

It’s an annual tradition Prospect Hill Cemetery takes part in called Wreaths Across America.

This past year, over 140 wreaths were laid out, but now the cemetery is looking for volunteers to help with this seasonal cleanup.

“When we lay them, we say their name out loud, offer the wreath to their memory. Some cemeteries will leave the wreaths for a week or two and then they have to collect them, but we usually leave them out until March,” said Shannon Justice, with the Prospect Hill Cemetery Association

Volunteers will walk the grounds, collecting wreaths and bows.

Troops from Boy Scouts of America will then collect the wreaths and use them for kindling during special flag retirement ceremonies this spring.

New wreaths will be laid out at the event this December.