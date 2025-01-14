Metro hopes to roll out new 'Microtransit' pilot program

Metro Transit is proposing a new pilot program called Microtransit.

Microtransit is a hybrid between a bus service and rideshare.

The service helps riders reach locations not served by regular buses or connect to distant transit lines.

Trips can be requested via a mobile app or phone call.

The Mivrotransit vehicles will operate in three zones, however those zones are subject to change.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now A Metro bus stops at an intersection by the Oakview Mall on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Millard.

Metro is proposing a pilot project called Microtransit, it aims to bridge gaps in public transportation by offering a flexible, on-demand service in three zones. Now, they're hosting open houses for community feedback before going before the board.

"Metro serves people from all walks of life, but we really wanna make sure that when we're designing new services we're really there for those who need us the most," said Chief Executive Officer Lauren Cencic.

Cencic says Microtranist will be a combination of ridesharing and typical bus routes. Based on need the app will take users to their destination or to a bus stop en-route to their final destination.

"This really provides a way to maximize our existing fixed route system and connecting to some more difficult to serve places," said Cencic.

The Microtranist vehicles will only operate in three zones, located in North, West and South Omaha.

Mele Mason is the president of the North Omaha Commercial Club, she says some neighbors have to walk a mile or more from the nearest bus stop just to get to their jobs at the manufacturing companies in North Omaha: Plastilite, GNG Manufacturing, and DND Foods.

"It's often the shifts are in the nighttime or 5 a.m. you've got snow, rain often we see these people they're they're just walking down the middle of the street on McKinley because they it's snowed over, you know, no sidewalks," said Mason.

Mason hopes this project can be a solution.

"It is unsafe and and there's real potential for employment in our area, but if they can't get there, you know, we we lose out on that kind of employment opportunities. I’ve had meetings early in the morning and I've been driving up McKinley and nearly hit people, you know, because they're having to walk in the street rather than on the edge of the road because they're just not able," said Mason.

Metro says they're hosting open houses, so that neighbors can take a look at the project and give their feedback. The program is expected to go before the metro board this spring.

Future open houses: