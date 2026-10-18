'My Omaha' documentary spotlights the divide — and connection — between North and West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two sides of one city, each with its own story to tell. The PBS documentary "My Omaha" explores the contrasting worlds of North and West Omaha, highlighting the people, experiences and communities that shape them.

Neighbors gathered to watch the film alongside Leo Louis II, a community activist whose work has brought greater visibility to North Omaha's often-overlooked leaders.

Louis was approached by the film's director, Nick Beaulieu, to be a part of the documentary. But Louis declined.

"He said why? because white people come into my community, they film us, they go off, they exploit us, and they go make their little money, they get their credit for doing a film, and we still stuck in the same condition. If that's what you're gonna do, I'm not interested," Louis said.

But after two years of showing up at North Omaha events and building relationships, Beaulieu earned Louis' willingness to sit down for an interview.

I asked Louis what he hopes people take away from the film.

"I hope self reflection for the people in West Omaha. I think inspiration for the people in North Omaha," Louis said.

His impact goes beyond the issues on screen. His words have also inspired people to make different choices in their own lives.

"My husband makes a joke, that talk he gave at the Malcolm X Foundation, um, in 2020, um, when he kind of yelled at the crowd, says, that saved his life," Courtney Saffold said.

Louis says the film is a reminder to listen to the people whose experiences are different from your own.

"I think it's important that as we grow, we continue to address the things that are important to the everyday person," Louis said.

He says those everyday perspectives deserve a place in broader conversations about the city's future. Now, through PBS, "My Omaha" is bringing those stories to a national audience.

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