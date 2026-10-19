My Sister's Keeper Nebraska hosts 33rd Celebration of Life in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Dozens of neighbors gathered at the Great Events Center in North Omaha to honor survivors of breast cancer.

My Sister's Keeper Nebraska hosted the event, focused on community and support.

This is the 33rd annual Celebration of Life event hosted by the organization, which focuses on being a support system for African American neighbors going through treatment, as well as providing financial and caregiving assistance.

"They have someone to talk to, individuals who went through what they may be going through at this time," Maxcine Jackson said.

Click here to learn more about My Sister's Keeper Nebraska.

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