Native American artifacts from Sarpy County Museum find temporary home at Douglas County Historical Society

OMAHA, Neb. —



Native American artifacts that once belonged to the Sarpy County Museum are now on display at the Douglas County Historical Society, after the museum permanently closed its building in December.

The artifacts were previously displayed at the Sarpy County Museum, but when it closed in December, the pieces were picked up by the Douglas County Historical Society.

Tom Neil, the society's executive director, said the collection was a natural fit for the organization.

"We did notice these two cabinets and thought they would make a perfect addition to the items we already have on display," Neil said.

The items include arrowheads, pots, clothing and different tools. Neil also added a bison hide to the collection that was skinned and prepared by his brother.

"So that when kids come through and they see a lot of things that are behind glass like priceless artifacts, well this is something they can touch and actually see what a bison feels like," Neil said.

Neil told me the fact that the items are now being displayed at the society's current location is particularly significant, as the house used to belong to General George Crook, who helped contribute to the eventual release of Native American Chief Standing Bear after he was taken into custody by the government.

"So it was really the first civil rights trial here in Omaha for Native Americans, and to have additional Native American artifacts in Omaha is really special to us," Neil said.

The artifacts will stay with the Douglas County Historical Society until the Sarpy County Museum reopens. Until then, there's a new place for neighbors to see an important piece of local history.

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