Nebraska Black Maternal Health Month marks 5 years with an exhibit uplifting community midwifery care

OMAHA, Neb. — October marks five years of Nebraska Black Maternal Health Month, a time dedicated to improving maternal health outcomes for Black mothers. This year's theme, "Our Traditions, Our Future," celebrates generations of community-based care.

The exhibit is an opportunity to uplift midwifery care. Visitors are welcomed by a historical timeline tracing the evolution of midwifery, from its roots to modern-day practices. The exhibit also recreates traditional and modern birth spaces, showing how childbirth and maternal care have changed over time.

"Which is an opportunity to highlight, um, the community lead care that has traditionally worked for um, black maternal health outcomes in our communities, um, and what can potentially work for future outcomes as well," Jasmine Renchie said.

The exhibit comes as Black women in the United States continue to face significant maternal health disparities. According to the CDC, Black women are about three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women.

Renchie says midwifery care can provide clinical, emotional and practical support throughout pregnancy, labor and reproductive health.

"I am hoping they come in and really get a better understanding of me, with free care, um, how it has impacted, um, families, um, in our communities, um, for generations. It's a wonderful time to just immerse yourself into something different, um, and just see, um, what's been created," Renchie said.

Exhibition Details



Location: The Anarcha Center, 2306 N 24th St, Omaha, NE 68110

The Anarcha Center, 2306 N 24th St, Omaha, NE 68110 Dates: October 1 – October 31, 2026

October 1 – October 31, 2026 Cost: Free and open to the public



HourS



Monday – Wednesday: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Thursday – Friday: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Saturday: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Sunday: Closed

Closed

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