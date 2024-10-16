Nebraska's enrollment policies are impacting high school sports participation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When Benson High School canceled the last two football games of its season, it cited low participation numbers. People we talked with say players transferring out of Benson is partly to blame.



This week 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins told viewers about an early end to the Benson high school football team's season. Through her conversations working on it, she learned that there is a broader story to tell with how open enrollment affects schools in different ways. Now we're looking into this ongoing conversation between school districts and state leaders and how it impacts team sports.

We met Brandon and Stacy Fiscus – Co-presidents of the Benson Bunnies Booster Club on Tuesday.

"I love the school, I love the faculty, I love the staff," Stacey.

No shortage of spirit but now they have one less team to cheer for this year. When the school canceled the last 2 games it cited low participation numbers.

People we talked with say players transferring out of Benson is partly to blame.

"We struggle to play those teams that, that have the high talent when they pulled them from us," said Stacey.

In Nebraska public high school students have the option to attend a school in a different district – something called option enrollment or to one in the same district – OPS calls it "school choice."

Two years ago 17 Benson players transferred to Central High School. Sparking a neighborhood conversation about switching schools for sports.

Nate Neuhaus, with the Nebraska School Activities Association says he wasn't able to comment specifically on the Benson situation but says it is happening more often -- leading some programs struggling to fill roster spots.

"Participation numbers aren't what they used to be maybe indicative of the size of the school anymore. It could be a cultural issue. It could be something within, inside the community," said Neuhaus.

It's important to note a transfer application isn't guaranteed but Neuhaus says it's clearly changing Nebraska schools and we're seeing it on the field.

"I think communities used to be a lot more involved, loyalty and commitment to your community as a family and as a school things look different now than they did 5, 10, 15 years ago," said Nehaus.

But the Fiscuses are now focused on what's next, believing this neighborhood's school has better days ahead.

"And then move forward together, not opposing each other," said Brandon.

Neuhaus says among the NSAA and NDE, discussions about option enrollment is increasing day by day. They continue to meet with school districts to come up with ideas to combat the issues some schools are facing.