Neighbor discovers body in Missouri River as search for three missing teens nears two weeks

Video shows N.P Dodge Park and other area of Missouri River.

Anthony Newson spotted what appeared to be a body floating near N.P. Dodge Park and immediately called 911.

Newson and his cousin tried to keep the body from drifting until police arrived and recovered it. Recovery crews continue to search the river using boats, rafts, and sonar, focusing efforts near N.P. Dodge Park.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday marks two weeks since three teens disappeared near the river. On Saturday, a fisherman spotted a body. By Sunday, he told me how he and his cousin sprang into action to keep it from floating downstream.

Anthony Newson usually fishes at Carter Lake, but on Saturday, he decided to cast further out to N.P. Dodge Park. That's when he spotted what looked like a body floating in the river.

"It was definitely meant.. because this isn't my stomping grounds for me to go fishing because I'm not too familiar with the river and its just a big body of water that I'm not comfortable with, so I definitely try to stay away as much as possible," said Newson.

Newson says he immediately called 911.

"I couldn't quite make it out.. but as I got closer, the current eventually brought the body into this little canal area — and that's when I was able to get a full view that it was a body," said Newson.

He and his cousin did what they could to keep the body from drifting until police arrived.

"They eventually tried to run down to the edge of the water with their long branches and try to you know pull it back as close as possible but that wasn't too much success because the current was still pushing," said Newson.

Police arrived minutes later and were able to recover the body.

Right now, the search is centered at N.P. Dodge Park — but crews are still working downriver toward Plattsmouth. They're using boats and rafts to reach the shallow parts of the river, and sonar to scan below the surface. I'm told divers are only called in once sonar picks something up.

