Neighbors celebrate Black History Month hoping to spark motivation and empowerment

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In north Omaha neighbors continue to celebrate Black History Month. On Saturday, focusing on health and wellness. The small community event, at the Essential Gathering Place on 42nd welcomed neighbors to focus on the impact and fundamentals of Black History Month.

Kara Warner a licensed family life educator says she hopes people leave with feeling more empowered.

“Pride, a sense of empowerment, a sense of true identity and being empowered to create a space for themselves and the families, their community and their neighborhoods to address political issues as black people… as a community and also continuing the education,” said Warner.

The guest speakers at the event, touched on identity, power and wellness and all of them tying it back to the importance of taking action and improving the community.