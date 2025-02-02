Neighbors come together to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

February first marks the beginning of Black History month and neighbors across north Omaha are celebrating and recognizing the achievements of African Americans through history.

Neighbors from across Omaha met at 24th and Lake to commemorate the start of Black History Month with a march to Salem Baptist Church.

"People can’t forget how things go started, where you came from and the rich history behind Martin Luther King in his day,” said Robinson.

James Robinson is spending his day hoping to catch the eyes of anyone not marching and for them to know the importance of February.

"You gotta remember where we’re going, we’re trying to make a difference, we want to make a difference that's it,” said Robinson.

Pastor Cedric Perkins, helping lead the march says he wants the impact of the second annual keep the dream alive to be recognized by all.

"That the movement started with the church and so we have to make sure that we keep it before our people and that they realize dreams do still come true,” said Perkins.

Just a few minutes away at the Essential Gathering Place on 42nd, Stacey Hunnicut a community advocate is shining the spotlight on local entrepreneurs.

"It's so important 24/7, 365 but we have to recognize it this month," said Hunnitcut. "So we want to kick it off by letting people know small businesses are the heart of the community."

At the Heritage and Hustle shopping expo —sweatshirts, baked goods, jewelry and natural self care products.

"When you support a small business you’re supporting your neighbor, your cousin, your mother," said Hunnitcut.

Both events on Saturday, highlighting history and neighbors.

"This is about honoring and recognizing the great work people are doing in the community to try to make a difference,” said Perkins.

The celebration of black history month will continue next weekend, at the Essential Gathering Place, for the Black History Luncheon.