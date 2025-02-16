Neighbors discuss goals to better north Omaha community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Despite the cold temperatures this morning…neighbors met at the Highlander Accelerator on 30th street to discuss the upcoming goals, developments and election strategies in north Omaha.

The community forum hosted by Preston Love Jr. informed neighbors about the impacts of voting and running for office with a purpose. Offering voter registration and more information on the Blue Dot. There was also an opportunity to discuss the goals and community efforts..To making north Omaha more successful.

Davielle Phillips is an architect and works with various non profits in Omaha. He says he hopes he’s able to use what he learns today to better the community.

“As an architect and designer coming up with solutions for the community rather its a building, some a new of place, an environment, a park all those things holistically, I just want to invest my skills and talents so I just want to invest,” said Phillips.

During the Community Forum, upcoming developments like the north Omaha Visitor Center and the economic impact it will have for the 24th street corridor was discussed.

