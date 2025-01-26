Neighbors express positivity at the State of North Omaha 2030 Transition

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where neighbors are learning more about the progress and goals in their neighborhood.

On Saturday community members, elected officials, and community advocates came out to hear about the plans for North Omaha at the annual State of North Omaha Transition 2030 Summit.

"Too finally see healthy collaboration in our community , I think everybody has attempted to work towards these issues for so long but it's lived in silos," said Henderson.

Racquel Henderson, a community activist has come to the summit for years. Henderson says the discussions over the years are finally being seen in the community.

"You can see the progress… the steps being taken, the programs being implemented, you can see the funds working in the community and you can see the impact and feel it in the community," said Henson.

The summit touched on various topics including housing, entrepreneurship, job opportunities, health and safety, and violence prevention.

Yolanda who did not want to use her last name works in the community focusing on violence prevention and helps provide support to neighbors who are impacted by violence.

"I see the change being worked on once again it takes a village… its not going to happen over night but a village that's being worked on is extraordinary," said Yolanda.

Speakers at the summit addressed the goals leading up to 2030. One of those goals closing long-standing economic gaps historically based on race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status. And focusing on creating strong families and making sure they have what they need to set their children up for success.

"I think as we continue to grow, we have to make sure that the youth is our priority because if not we see what kind of happens," sand Henderson.

Saturday summit focused on hearing from officials and community partners, the next meeting on February 8 there will be an opportunity for the community to share input, strategies and solutions.