Neighbors in Florence are still concerned with truck traffic and speeding along 30th

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright, in Florence, where I'm speaking with neighbors about the safety issues on 30th street.

Its not just speeding cars but large, rumbling trucks that have neighbors worried.

"They come off the interstate and they are zipping,” said Casey.

"Probably my concern more than anything is the speed, that people can come because you have traffic stop that's down north and all that is, its a pedestrian light,” said Casey.

Daycare Crayon Castle sits on 30th and tucker. Inside children from pre-school to grade school. The owner, Jacquie Casey says inside this building the kids are safe but outside she's extra cautious when going on field trips or walks with the children.

"We try every once and while but it gets to the point when you walk across that street and you know, just one time, all it takes is one time for someone to come up, their on their phone or whatever. And they're going to mow down 10 kids in the street. It is very dangerous… it really is," said Casey.

Just a few blocks down from the Crayon Castle, Harrolds Koffee House. The coffee shop sits on state nearly under a street light.

"I find that it doesn’t really make a difference. If anything, I find cars just speed up to make the light,” said Swoboda.

Matthew Swoboda at the Koffee House says from his perspective its easier to count the number of times that cars actually do drive the speed limit.

"People slow down when its snowy out or when its raining but as soon as those conditions dry up, we’re going as fast as we possibly can,” said Swoboda.

Two years ago, we reported that the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency was working to bring solutions to lessen the speeding and traffic in the area. MAPA wrapped up their study in 2023 and they are still gathering data and working with other organizations to make sure improvements are made to the area.

"Nothing else counts but their safety but that's the kinda the attitude I’d like to be taken for our community… just to get across the street,” said Casey.

Neighbors tell me, they would like to see more street lights, cross walks or pedestrian bridges to help with the safety of the neighbors who live and work in this area.