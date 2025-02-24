Neighbors rally against the cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In north Omaha several organizations and community advocates came together to discuss the changes coming out of Washington and how they can work together to make sure the needs of our neighbors are still being met. Since being sworn into office just a little over a month ago president Trump has signed several executive orders. Many of them geared at slashing federal spending. Republicans are now also weighing billions of dollars in cuts to medicaid. Local coalition group, Nebraska For Us is concerned the cuts will have a big impact on our local communities. According to Nebraska For Us those cuts could affect over 300-thousand Nebraskans and over 100,000 children and could also impact snap benefits.

Angie Lauristen with Nebraska For Us says the event on Saturday is to make more neighbors aware of whats at stake.

“The uncertainty of when you might have your next meal is very real,” said Lauristen.

Community organizer Jaden Perkins says he knows friends and family that rely on government programs he fears without assistance, they will struggle.

“So when you have programs that are on the chopping block that's just going to raise the price for working families at the end of the day," said Perkins.

Saturdays event welcomed community leaders and organizations to share available resources like food pantries with neighbors.

Olivia Ann Mathews is a grass roots activist. She says, she will share the information she learned today with other neighbors.

“I plan on using my voice.. resilience and revolution can be done in small ways as a citizen… like contacting congress bacon and telling him as a citizen and a representative of your community.. no, vote no on this bill and save the people you claim to represent," said Mathews.

You can visit Nebraska For Us for more information on getting involved.

