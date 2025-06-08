Neighbors 'Rock the Block' to refresh playground at Minne Lusa Elementary

Volunteers worked together to restore the Minne Lusa Elementary playground—clearing debris, laying mulch, and power washing equipment so students can enjoy a cleaner, safer space in the fall.

Habitat’s Rock the Block initiative empowers neighbors to take ownership of local improvements, focusing on small changes that inspire pride and long-term investment.

The event was a true partnership—bringing together a utility provider, neighborhood association, and nonprofit to show what’s possible when groups unite for a shared purpose.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of community members rolled up their sleeves this weekend as part of a neighborhood-wide effort to give back and beautify their surroundings.

On Saturday, 80 volunteers gathered at Minne Lusa Elementary School for a hands-on service day—power washing, mulching, and landscaping the school’s playground to help prepare it for students’ return this fall.

Local partners—including OPPD and the Minne Lusa–Miller Park Neighborhood Association—joined forces for the cleanup, bringing energy and support to the north Omaha effort.

"It's important," said Alex Klopp, a volunteer. "I feel like God has a way in my heart, and I want to keep giving back—serving that purpose."

The event was part of Habitat for Humanity of Omaha’s Rock the Block initiative, designed to spark pride and ownership through community-led revitalization.