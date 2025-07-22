Neighbors shaken after gunfire hits homes and cars in North Omaha

Family says gunshots rang out right outside their home, waking them in the middle of the night.

Neighbors report a crowd of strangers gathering before the shooting started.

Omaha Police are investigating; residents fear rising gun violence in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

North Omaha neighborhood is on edge after gunfire rang out overnight — with bullets hitting not only homes but also cars.

Neighbors tell me they heard multiple rounds of gunshots, some saying the sound seemed to go on and on. Many are shaken by just how close the violence came to their front doors.

One of those neighbors, Ayat Bahgdi, captured the moments on video. She, her younger sister Ayamen, and their mother were home when the gunfire started.

“It’s not our first time, but it was our first time being so close to the house,” Ayat said. “Usually it would be a couple streets up there or down the street or by the gas station— but this time it was right in front of our crib.”

Ayat told me she got home around 10:30 p.m. and immediately noticed a crowd of unfamiliar people and no parking in sight.

Both sisters say the crowd seemed to take over the neighborhood.

“They were walking, they were on the sidewalk,on the street— in people’s yards, like everywhere— they did not care… no class,” the sisters said.

For Ayamen, hearing gunfire so close felt overwhelming.

“Just hearing the gunshots — like at first it felt like they were never going to stop, they kept on going—kept on pulling the trigger, like I don’t know, but it was so scary,” said Ayamen.

Other neighbors, who didn’t want to speak on camera, told me this kind of violence isn’t typical for the area. But the stray bullets and property damage have them increasingly concerned about safety and crime.

Ayamen hopes the violence — especially among young people — comes to an end.

“I hope they stop all type of gun violence, but I mostly hope the teens— it’s mainly teenagers doing all the violence with guns now, it’s barely even adults,” said Ayamen.

Omaha Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

