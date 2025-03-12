Neighbors share the changes they wish to see from the next elected District 2 City Councilmember

Neighbors are sharing their thoughts on what they would like to see from the next District Two City Council candidate in our community.

Tonight at 6:00 PM, the nine candidates running for the District Two City Council seat will participate in a debate at the Assembly of the Saints on 24th Street.

The topics to be discussed include housing, economic development, public safety, youth engagement, education, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), climate-positive initiatives, and community engagement.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in North Omaha speaking with neighbors ahead of tonight's District 2 City Council debate. I'm asking neighbors what issues are most important to them and what they want to see change in their neighborhood.

Tonight's debate will allow all nine candidates including current District 2 City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson to address neighbors. Michaela Atkins a community organizer says she wants a candidate who cares for young adults.

"I really want somebody to get in there who is gonna know some things is gonna be able to introduce things that are really to the benefit of our community and that are gonna uplift and start to bring in that new wave of young people," said Atkins.

Atkins says her focus tonight is hearing from candidates on youth engagement and the growth of the community.

"I'm also interested in succession planning and how that candidate will continue to partner with younger people than them that are interested in running for city council or just running for any office," said Atkins.

Antoine Jackson the owner of Jackson's Fair Deal Cafe says one of the most important topics on tonight's agenda for him is home ownership.

"That is the biggest difference when you own a home is different from renting, right now of the policies that they have are for renters you know and we want to own the property not just rent it," said Jackson.

Jackson added he also hopes the next candidate gives more input at city council meetings when it comes to what's being put into his neighborhood.

"We want transparency we also wanna advocate for the actual community for us mom-and-pop shops," said Jackson.

"It's my kids, it's my future kids it's my grandparents, my parents, we are all born and raised in Omaha so it only makes sense for me to be there so gotta be part of it if I wanna see it," said Atkins.

The last day to register to vote is this Friday and the first day for early voting is March 17. In north Omaha I'm Melissa Wright.