Neighbors still shaken after shooting causes thousands in damage in North Omaha

A North Omaha neighborhood is grappling with the aftermath of a shooting that caused $10,000 in property damage and left residents shaken by fear and uncertainty.

Ayat and Ayamen Baghadi, who were home during the incident, say the emotional toll has outlasted the physical damage—and worry the violence could return.

With no arrests, neighbors are calling for accountability, especially from those who don't live on the block but contributed to the chaos.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A North Omaha neighborhood is still recovering after a shooting just after midnight Tuesday caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to homes and cars.

Now, neighbors are calling for accountability—not just for the damage, but for the fear and anxiety it’s left behind.

A video taken during the incident doesn’t show much—but the sound of gunfire is unmistakable. Dozens of bullets were fired near 46th and Fort, rattling a typically quiet residential street.

Ayat and Ayamen Baghadi were sleeping when the shots rang out.

While their home was spared, the psychological toll still lingers.

“I feel more anxious and stuff because if it does happen again… the cops could really stop it again—but it is really, like, scary,” said Ayamen.Witnesses say a large crowd had gathered for a street party just before the shooting. But so far, no one has come forwardwith information about who pulled the trigger.

That silence has only deepened the frustration for neighbors like Ayat.

“It does bother me a lot, because one, you're not from here, you're not even from this block—what are you doing here? And then on top of that, you caused mass destruction for the neighborhood, that you don't live in,” said Ayat.

Even with an increased police presence, the sisters say they still don’t feel completely safe.

“We thought that they might come back, have another party again eventually,” Ayat added.

The sisters describe their street as usually calm and close-knit. Now, they hope it can return to that sense of normalcy.

“I hope someone does eventually take accountability…,” Ayat said.

According to the Omaha Police Department, the shooting is under investigation by the Felony Assault Unit. Police are also urging anyone who has not yet reported property damage to do so. For more information or to report damages, contact OPD’s non-emergency line— (402)-444-4877.

