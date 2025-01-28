Neighbors take action against speeders on 30th corridor

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha, where I've been talking to neighbors for months about the speeding here. Now they are taking action, after years of expressing concern. Signs like these have been placed along 30th to remind speeders, that on 30th street the speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

Business owners here are tired of the speeding. Paulette Genthon is one of many looking to make the community safer. Genthon brainstormed with other neighbors on ways to get the attention of speeders. Leading to signs like this placed along the 30th street corridor.

"This has been talked about the whole time I've been here… and nothings ever been done. So we thought maybe for right now, we could be signs down we use to have one on our side right here, I used to get thank you's for that," said Genthon.

Over the weeks, I've reported on the speed feed back signs that were added into the area by the city, along with the increased presence of the Omaha Police and Douglas County Sheriff but neighbors are still asking officials for a permanent fix to slow traffic.

I was at the north Omaha Commercial Club community meeting last night, where Councilman Pete Festersen shared that the city and state would be meeting at the Mayor's Office on Friday. Neighbors say they hope solutions come from this scheduled meeting.