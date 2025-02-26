Neighbors want a street light along a busy road, but NDOT has stated that it won't happen

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha. For months, we've talked to neighbors in this area about the speed of traffic. They tell me, they want a street light. But the department of transportation says, it wont happen because installing one could cause Nebraska to lose federal funding.

NDOT says, based on federal traffic standards this intersection does not qualify for a street light. Not only that but according to NDOT and the city, a street light might cause more accidents, due to people running the light.

"Something something absolutely positively, has to stop here," said Jacque Casey.

Jacque Casey's daycare sits right on this corner. It had a car fly into the playground of daycare back in December.

"You're not standing here every single day, seeing whats happening with the traffic in the area. 80 miles an hour... they can go 80 miles an hour, if there was a light could they go 80 miles an hour? They couldn't... they couldn't," said Casey.

NDOT says, the problem here isn't a street. It's driver behavior issues, which they believe can be solved through additional enforcement in the area. I'm north omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.