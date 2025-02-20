New bill could mean more transparency and a cap on charges

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many renters knows the headache of landlord fees building up. I'm Melissa Wright in Omaha where neighbors are letting lawmakers know they support aproposal that could mean more transparency and a cap on charges.

Eileen Waites lives in north Omaha. She says the difference between $50 and $100, when it comes to a late fee could determine what she buys at the grocery store.

"Sometimes I'm late… so of course that would mean I would have to pay the one, fifty dollar late fee and it wouldn't add up, sometimes thing happen you know," said Waites.

A proposed billl would require landlords to limit late fees to $50 or 5%, whichever is less.

"I can pay it but Idon't want to, i want to pay it on time but if I can't pay it, don't pile it up because that's like adding another bill," said Waites.

Clarice Dombeck with the Redress Movement says the organization is backing LB 17 for the benefit of minority communities.

"Black and brown people are predominantly renters and if want folks to have the opportunity to become homeowners one day.. we need to make black and brown households are stabilized and supported." sad Dombeck.

LB 17 tackles another issue for people looking to rent. Landlords would not be allowed to charge an application fee if there are no available apartments. The president of the Metropolitan Property Owners Association(MOPOA), Nate Haugen told me, landlords are not profiting from these fees they're just covering their expenses. He believes the bill would negatively impact tenants.

"We have to spread cost.. and if we get somebody into a property who is a bad choice, right.. the problem.. is going to be…that's going to cost money and it has to e spread across everybody to mitigate that risk." said Haugen.

The hearing for this bill will be Thursday at 1:30 at the capital. You can also share your opinion online before 8 a.m.

