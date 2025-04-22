New homes, new hope: the completion of Davis Ridge, the fifth and final phase of the Highlander Development

Video shows, the Highlander and fifth and final phase of the project focused on revitalizing north Omaha.

Davis Ridge, the newest complex includes 41 new units as part of a two-decade effort by 75 North and partners to transform the neighborhood.

Residents like Marsha Valentine say the development creates a sense of community, offering amenities like a greenhouse, event space, and restaurants.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright at 30th and Blondo. Over the years, this neighborhood has changed. One of the things people tell me this community needs — is more housing. That’s why I’m here, to examine this new complex opening at The Highlander, and how it fits into a larger plan to solve housing problems in North O. For the past 20 years, 75 North and its partners have worked to transform this neighborhood — creating mixed-income housing for longtime residents and welcoming new families.

"It kind of was a community that you didn’t come into and to be honest me being around in the neighborhood, if you ain’t from there, you don’t go in there,” said Valentine.

Mashara Valentine now lives at The Highlander with her three kids.

“It’s a place where people feel happy — and they feel welcomed," said Valentine.

For Valentine, it’s not just the housing, but the sense of community — and the unexpected perks.

"We got a pool, or oh it’s a greenhouse— like who’s growing stuff in the hood? It’s a greenhouse, it’s a beautiful event space, restaurants," said Valentine.

Now the final phase is here, Davis Ridge. The new complex adds 41 more units, sitting just above the Highlander neighborhood — now home to nearly 900 people. According to the City of Omaha Planning Department, by 2030 the city will need nearly 30,000 additional housing units with 60% of this demand being for affordable housing options. Sharlon Rodgers, CEO of 75 North, says while this chapter is wrapping up, for families, it’s just the beginning.

"Finding a space and place where people are invited to create a new home, a new vision, of what life could be and start to create some inter-generational wealth” said Rodgers.

Rodgers says the impact goes beyond housing — it lifts the whole community.

"Anywhere you see a neighborhood thriving, it is a benefit to the entire community," said Rodgers.

“It’s all kinds of people coming together, supporting each other and just loving each other… and just taking pride in the community, and I wouldn’t change it for the world," said Valentine.

While this phase is complete, the work isn’t done. New developments like MLK Square along 30th Street are continuing the push to revitalize North Omaha. At the Highlander, I’m Melissa Wright.