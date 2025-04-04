New YMCA and football stadium coming to north Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in North Omaha, where the big news today is the announcement of a new YMCA coming soon to the neighborhood, complete with a new football stadium for North High School.

On Friday, the YMCA, former coaches, athletes, and the mayor gathered to reveal the exciting upgrades heading to North Omaha. This major project includes a new YMCA building and a state-of-the-art football stadium for North High School. The facilities will be built on the existing YMCA land, just east of the school on Ames Avenue. The announcement received praise from North Omaha native and champion boxer Bud Crawford, who shared his thoughts on how the project will benefit the community.

"I think it's going to be great for people to be able to come and participate in sports at our home field, in our YMCA,” said Crawford. “I think it's going to be great for the community, the culture, and the city."

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027. In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

