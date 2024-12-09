NFVIC hosted its 65th annual Christmas party

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright at Westroads mall, where today over 100 kids with visual impairments are getting the chance to get their holiday shopping done and socialize with children while doing it.

Today kids of all ages met at west roads for 65th annual Sokolof Christmas shopping party.

The event sponsors by the Nebraska Foundation for the Visually Impaired Children gave each child an $100 gift cards to shop for the people they love this holiday season with the help of high school volunteers across the metro.

"They are so excited to go shopping and then they get paired with the high school students and immediately start exchanging names or high-fiving or whatever you know the connection is instantaneous,” said Nancy Flearl

After the kids finished their shopping they also wrapped presents and enjoyed pizza with Santa.