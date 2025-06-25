NHS teams up with Omaha pantries to help families feed their pets

Friday marks the final day neighbors can pick up pet food directly from NHS. Moving forward, those supplies will be available through local human food pantries across Omaha.

By combining pet food distribution with regular pantry days, families won’t have to make separate trips—helping those juggling work and transportation.

NHS will continue accepting donations and hosting a monthly pet supply pantry for items like collars, leashes, and toys.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since 2014, neighbors in need of pet food or supplies have turned to the Nebraska Humane Society for help. Starting this Friday, they'll have additional options. Locations like the St. Vincent de Paul pantry in North Downtown will now offer pet food alongside groceries for people.

This Friday marks the final day the Nebraska Humane Society will operate its on-site pet food pantry. Moving forward, pet food will be distributed through local food pantries across Omaha.

Partner pantries currently include:



First Presbyterian Church – 216 S. 34th St.

St. Vincent de Paul – 2101 Leavenworth St.

St. Vincent de Paul – 1715 Izard St.

Intercultural Senior Center – 5545 Center St.

Hope West Food Pantry – 2556 S. 138th St.

This change aims to make it easier for families who are already visiting pantries for their own groceries to pick up food for their pets at the same time.

The Nebraska Humane Society will continue to accept and store donated pet food, which will be distributed through its network of partner pantries.

“To have it all in one place, rather than having to make multiple trips during weekdays or weekends, and people have work schedules— it's hard to work around that," said Steven Elonich with the Nebraska Humane Society. "To having it all in one place should make it significantly more convenient for people in the community to utilize both human and pet food pantries."

While the regular pet food pantry is closing, the Nebraska Humane Society will continue hosting its monthly pet supply pantry—held every third Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.—to help with additional needs like collars, leashes, and toys.

