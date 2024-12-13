No More Empty Pots welcomes neighbors to its annual Open House at the Green House

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright, at at No More Empty Pots near 30th and Lake where this weekend it will be hosting an open house at both north Omaha locations.

This weekend neighbors will have the chance to walk the halls of No More Empty Pots here, near 30th and Lake and the location in Florence.

"This is the season giving and gratitude… and its also a downtime for ourselves and other producers, so winter can be time to get together and celebrate, so that's kind of the timing of it all,” said Wielenga.

Vanessa Wielenga, with No More Empty Pots says this weekend is all about neighbors. Here at the 30th and lake location, there will be self-guided tours of the office spaces, kitchen and green house area.

Neighbors will also have the chance to visit the Micro-Market that opened earlier this summer and have the chance to shop local goods.

"We’re trying to get our feet firmly planted in what we’re doing here in building our programming and we're really excited to do even more in 2025 to get out in the neighborhoods and make sure we’re engaging with all our neighbors,” said Wielenga.

At the open house there will be interactive games, activities, raffle giveaways and a chance to learn more about their programs. The open house is free and open to the public but No More Empty Pots does ask those wanting to attend to register online for the event.

For neighbors attending, the open house at No More Empty Pots in the Florence neighborhood, they will have a chance to see and try the coffee inside the coffee shop that is getting ready to open for the first time since closing during the pandemic.

