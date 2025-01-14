North O business and non-profit leaders call for an end to violence

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright at 24th and Binney, where organizations are coming together to address the recent violence within the 24th street corridor and what needs to be done to make this neighborhood safer.

Business and nonprofit leaders from this neighborhood, standing together to make a call for an end to the violence.

"We regard this place as a place where are neighbors should be safe, our children should be safe, our elderly should be safe," said LaVonya Goodwin.

LaVonya Goodwin, the Executive Director of the 24th Street Business Improvement District says making a positive change will take the entire community.

"We need to partner with elected officials, we need the responsible commercial property owners, we need responsible adults when you go out and party," said Goodwin.

This comes after an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and seriously injured four others.

"Things can get a little out of control at times… so you gotta be careful in areas like this— we're rebuilding," said Yates.

Marcey Yates, grew up from 24th and Binney and now owns Culxr House, a hub for creatives in Omaha to grow their talent and access resources.

"Historically this area… the bottoms, its always been like this… you know what I'm saying" said Yates.

Yates says, while this area has been like this for as long as he's lived in Omaha, he plans to bring new developments in 2025 under the Culxr House LLC.

"We want people to fill in the homes, we want this to be like the other thriving district right," said Yates.

These groups are coming together because this area is hub for the growth of north 24th street which makes safety along the corridor a priority.

Goodwin says initiatives like their Crime Prevention through environmental design helps with the goal of making the neighborhood a safer and more vibrant place to work and live.

"If you're successful in these efforts, what does success really look like?"

"A safe and thriving community" said Goodwin.

Goodwin tells me, that the 24th Street BID is focused on putting an end of violence in this area. However, they do hope to set an example for all of north Omaha. At 24th and Binney, I'm Melissa Wright.

