North O senator has plans to hold landlords accountable with a new bill

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Benson, where this week tenants filed a lawsuit against the Omaha Housing Authority due to bed bugs.

Now, I'm going to a north Omaha State Senator and asking what can be done to protect tenants.

The lawsuit filed against OHA alleges for years, the Omaha Housing Authority neglected tenant complaints when it comes mice, roaches and bed bugs among other issues.

Senator Terrell McKinney tells me, that ahead of the next session he does have a bill drafted that will focus on OHA completing detailed inspections of units before renting them out. The bill will also require OHA to notify potential and current tenants of issues like bed bugs.

"It's a lot to cure there too. So try to think about what resources can also be provided or that they can provide to the residents to make sure a resident needs help with cleaning how can we assist in that help too," said McKinney.

McKinney tells me, that issues like the ones OHA tenants are experiencing, can be addressed on a city level.

"It's important for people, to you know start pushing the city and the city council too push more code enforcement on OHA and also landlords making sure inspection are more frequent and those types of things," said McKinney.

"I don't have bed bugs like other people do but I'm bring them back with me every time. But I'm bringing them back with me every time you know? I go to the laundry zoom and in one instant there was probably 50-75 dead ones in one dryer," said Deena Beedle.

Getting rid of bed bugs is a problem tenant wants solved but McKinney says holding landlords accountable remains a challenge.

"The landlords especially the big property management companies, that sort resources and tenants don't and that's the biggest issue, you're fighting against people that have resources." said McKinney.

Back in July, I told you about another class action lawsuit against OHA over rent violations. I reached out to the attorneys filing the lawsuit and they tell me it is still pending. In Benson, I'm Melissa Wright.