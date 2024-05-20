North Omaha Churches participate in No Menthol Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In North Omaha, several churches participated in No Menthol Sunday. A day to highlight the harms of tobacco and the role it plays in black communities.

Tobacco is the number one cause of preventable death among Black Americans, which is why this national project by the Center for Black Health and Equity was born to help smokers find the resources they need to help them quit.

“We believe in bringing attention to this so that we know where those groups are, where those facilities are and where the tools are to help people,” said Bobby Waters, the senior pastor at Sharon Seventh Adventist Church

If you’re in need of help, you can call 1-800-quit-now to reach the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, download the Quitnow mobile app, visit motac.org or if you’re under 18, text 'start my quit' to 36072 to start a chat with a live coach.