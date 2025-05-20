North Omaha gears up for Native Omaha Days

Native Omaha Days returns with a week-long celebration of community, culture, and pride.

Signature events include Gospel Fest, a lively social mixer, and a homecoming dance.

100-year-old Ruth Patrick Thomas to serve as Grand Marshal in the August 2nd parade.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Native Omaha Days is nearly here—and community groups are putting the final touches on a week full of fun, pride, and connection for this beloved biennial tradition. Organizers say this year's celebration will be bigger and better than ever, drawing locals and visitors alike to honor the soul of North Omaha.

Three marquee events are already on the schedule: the soulful Gospel Fest at Salem Baptist Church, a lively social mixer at the historic Elks Lounge, and a spirited homecoming dance at Levell. These events aim to spark joy, rekindle old friendships, and build lasting memories.

Magonial Bryant Holland, niece of the late Betty McDonald—one of the event’s original founders—says the celebration carries forward a powerful legacy.

"If it wasn’t for her and Vera, we wouldn’t have these organizations today," Holland said. "The leaders we have now are powerful, loving, and committed to keeping North Omaha safe, vibrant, and rich in culture..

The heart of Native Omaha Days is a celebration of culture, connection, and history. One of the most anticipated moments will be the parade on August 2nd at 10 a.m., where the Grand Marshal will be 100-year-old Ruth Patrick Thomas—an advocate for civil rights, women’s rights, education, and health.

More details on festival events and schedules can be found at nativeomahadays.org.

