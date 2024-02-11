North Omaha "Keep the Dream Alive March" in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On 24th and Lake Street people gathered for a march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The event, postponed from MLK Jr. Day, brought the community together with the march and an assembly to commemorate Dr. King.



People gathered in North Omaha for the first "Keep the Dream Alive March" to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

Rev. Dr. Cedric L. Perkins with the Pilgrim Baptist Church put on the event to bring Dr. Kings words to life.

Video shows marchers walking down Lake Street with signs showing Dr. Kings message.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream and after a cold weather delay, the community is now celebrating with the first "Keep the Dream Alive March" in Omaha. But it's more than just a march.

Friends, family, neighbors, and even public officials came together on 24th and Lake Street to honor the legacy of Dr. King.

The event put on by the Pilgrim Baptist Church led participants down Lake Street and to the church.

While this is the 40th year the Omaha community has celebrated MLK day, Rev. Dr. Cedric L. Perkins wanted to have a march to bring Dr. King's words to life.

"Dr. King said if you can't fly, run. If you can't run, walk. If you can't walk, crawl. But whatever you do, don't stop moving and so we got to keep moving and keep the dream alive."

Upon arriving at the church, participants were invited to an assembly.

"To encourage young people and to also bring our community together. Celebrate what is happening in North Omaha and that we may be able to push forward and continue to rise to the top."

At the assembly, young people in our community were recognized for making a difference and following their dreams despite challenges they may have faced due to inequalities we still see today.

"They're excelling and trying to make a difference and so by honoring them that is also then encouraging them," said Dr. Perkins.

Niko Bailey was just one of the teenagers who got to be a part of the event. She gave a speech about what MLK's message means to her.

"By truly just listening to one another and understanding that everybody is in this together - like that is the biggest word, together. We're integrated, we're harmonious, we are together," said Niko.

And together, Dr. Perkins says they hope to continue to advocate for every person who has a dream.

