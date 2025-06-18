North Omaha native builds affordable housing near his childhood home

Charles Hill Jr. is launching his first housing development on land near his childhood home, where his parents still live.

Hill is working with SPARK CDI to use a state grant that covers fees, permits, and labor—making affordable housing financially feasible.

With rising construction costs, homes will be priced at $270,000 despite nearly $330,000 in expenses—creating rare, attainable options for first-time buyers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In north Omaha, construction is just beginning on what will become two new affordable homes—thanks to a state grant designed to support nonprofit-led neighborhood development.

Charles Hill Jr. is leading the project, just steps away from where he grew up. His parents still live in the house he was raised in.

“I hope the families that acquire these homes, have the same I had," said Hill.

A decade ago, Hill bought and sold a nearby house. Now, he owns the land next door and plans to use it to give back to the neighborhood.

“You're not going to get rich on doing this... this is just a way for me to open up my portfolio career-wise and also provide to things for people in my community,” he said.

Hill is partnering with SPARK CDI, a nonprofit focused on revitalizing underserved areas. Together, they secured a state grant that helps offset costs—like permits, labor, and contractor fees—allowing them to price the homes more affordably.

Brittany White, a prospective homeowner, says these types of programs are crucial for people like her.

“If you didn't grow up with a lot of support, it's almost damn near impossible to get a house,” said White.

She says saving for a down payment is one of the biggest challenges.

“Pay that now, pay that later, or pay that monthly—monthly seems a lot easier but it's figuring out how to save up for that down payment," said White.

"Each home will cost nearly $330,000 to build, but the sale price will be set at $270,000. Hill acknowledges that building affordable housing is no easy task.

“Affordable housing is very difficult to do— the fees associated, the labor, and just land acquisition makes it almost impossible for anything to be affordable," said Hill.

Still, Hill remains committed to building up the community that shaped him.

Both homes are expected to be completed by Fall 2025.

