North Omaha native John Ewing elected as the city's first Black mayor

John Ewing becomes Omaha’s first Black mayor in the city’s 170-year history.

His election marks a shift in political leadership, ending over a decade of Republican control.

In the heart of North Omaha, emotions ran high Tuesday night as residents celebrated a moment many never thought they'd witness, the election of John Ewing as Omaha’s first Black mayor.

"I was really surprised that he won— knowing how the city of Omaha is but I am happy—very surprised and glad," said Nathaniel Robinson.

For Robinson, who first met Ewing decades ago, the moment was deeply personal.

“Overjoyed, overjoyed— wish I could've been there that night at his victory party, I missed that," said Robinson.

Ewing’s election is monumental for many reasons. Not only is he the first Black mayor in Omaha’s 170-year history, but he also breaks a more recent political trend—Omaha has not elected a Democratic mayor since 2013.

Community advocate Preston Love calls the victory a turning point.

“It was not expected, are you with me? His victory preempted that and that’s what I mean by breaking the cycle,” said Love.

Beyond the political implications, residents say Ewing’s North Omaha roots mean something more.

“So John Ewing, the mayor-elect… what he won’t do is he will not neglect North Omaha—and for that matter, South Omaha,” Love added. “And that’s going to be good for all parties.”

That message resonates with younger generations as well. Raven Boyland, says seeing someone who looks like her take the city’s highest office is powerful.

“Really it’s important for representation in Omaha, especially in the Black community,” said Boyland. “This is our first Black mayor ever and I think that says a lot— just for the younger generation to be able to look up to somebody.”

Boyland says she hopes this is a stepping stone to her community having a their voice heard.

“I think it’s important to see somebody and to hear about somebody—not just hearing their name but seeing them around in your community,"

After incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert conceded, Ewing addressed supporters and laid out his vision for the city.

“Together we wll build an Omaha that offers opportunty to the good life for everyone,” Ewing said. “We will build an economy that wokrs for everyone.”

For many in North Omaha and beyond, John Ewing’s victory is not just about making history—it’s about building a future where everyone has a seat at the table.

