North Omaha neighborhood clean-up event this Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The sun is shining which means neighbors are getting ready to get outside and clean-up their communities.

Right here in North Omaha, the nonprofit Global Leadership Group Omaha will host its first neighborhood clean-up of the year.

If you want to participate, meet here at 9 am at the garden on 24th and Wirt St.

The group full of volunteers is working to restore this once vacant lot, by building community through gardening.

If you can’t make it to this one, here’s a list of other clean-ups this year.