North Omaha neighbors concerned about coal plant transition amid new legislation

The coal-fired plant in North Omaha is set to transition to natural gas in 2026, but new legislation raises concerns.

Local advocate Anthony Rogers-Wright highlighted the health risks associated with coal plants, including increased rates of cancer and respiratory diseases, stressing the importance of addressing air quality for the well-being of future generations.

The Greater Omaha Chamber emphasizes the need for reliable and diverse energy sources to attract renewable energy projects and businesses, expressing concern that policies hindering such advancements could negatively impact economic growth.

"Every time you go across that bridge you look down that way and you see those big puffs of smoke going up," said Deanna Ewin, who has lived next to the Omaha Public Power District coal plant for 15 years.

Ewin, whose husband worked in a coal factory in Fremont, believes clean air should be a priority.

"Clean air is very important for look at all these kids coming up and what they're gonna be going through," Ewin said.

KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree has been checking with OPPD about their plans for months, and they've consistently said the transition is still moving forward. When asked if the new bill would make the conversion more difficult, Tuesday an OPPD spokesperson told KMTV: "We are studying the bill and evaluating potential impacts."

National climate policy advocate Anthony Rogers-Wright explained the long-term health effects of coal plants on nearby communities.

"Impacts including higher incidences of cancer, cardiovascular diseases due to being exposed to toxic air emissions, higher rates and incidence of asthma and other bronchial diseases, heart disease. So you know the impacts are definitely health related and you know health related impacts have implications for everything else in your life how you work, how you raise your children if you're able to raise your children," Rogers-Wright said.

Growing cities like Omaha need reliable energy sources not only for residential use but also to attract businesses. According to the Greater Omaha Chamber's economic development plan, they're actively involved in attracting renewable energy projects.

Heath Mello of the Greater Omaha Chamber provided this statement when asked how the bill might impact their ability to attract renewable energy projects:

"Any policy that makes it harder to advance renewable energy projects is concerning, especially as we compete nationally for these future-focused industries. More broadly, all projects have a need for energy, higher than ever before. We must be open to all methods of energy generation and not limit ourselves."

David Goldman/AP CLIMATE CHANGE: In this Thursday, May 12, 2016 photo, coal miner Scott Tiller takes shelter from the rain after coming out of an underground mine at the end of a shift in Welch, W.Va.(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ewin's concerns extend beyond her neighborhood to coal miners across the country.

"What sort of bothers me about the coal mining is all of the guys getting cancer and everything from the coal mining," Ewin said.

Though Ewin can't physically see the pollution, she worries about the particles neighborhood children could be breathing and hopes OPPD maintains their commitment to transitioning the plant.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

