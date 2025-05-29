Neighbors in North Omaha are actively writing letters to Congress to advocate for Head Start, a program that provides free education, medical, and dental care to children, highlighting its crucial role in the community.

Parents such as Misti Gamble and Kelcee Fuller shared their experiences, emphasizing the program's support for low-income families and its significance in helping them manage childcare and improve their quality of life amidst financial challenges.

Amid a celebration marking Head Start’s 60th anniversary, parents expressed concern about potential funding cuts from the Trump Administration, which could jeopardize the program's future and affect nearly 5,000 families in Nebraska who rely on its services.

North Omaha parents advocate for Head Start during 60th birthday celebration

Wednesday was a special day at the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative, as children played with bubbles, learned about brushing their teeth, and read books. They were celebrating the 60th anniversary of Head Start.

“I love everyone who interacts with my kids,” said Misti Gamble, a single mother. She shared that she has been able to utilize the program’s education and dental services.

“It's definitely helpful having something close in our community, somewhere where we don’t have to worry about paying extra money or coming out of pocket, because times are very hard right now," Gamble continued.

Sarah Ann Kotchian, CEO of the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative, said the program gives low-income families and children with special needs the building blocks they need for long-term success.

“Head Start provides high-quality comprehensive services, meals, vision, hearing, developmental screenings, dental care, and so much more to ensure that when children begin school, they're ready to build on a foundation that prepares them for success in school and life,” Kotchian said.

Some parents are hesitant to celebrate, as the future of the program remains uncertain due to potential funding cuts. Earlier this month, the AP reported a leaked Trump Administration memo that planned cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services, including the elimination of funding for Head Start.

Kelcee Fuller, who has two children in the Early Start Program, said that if the program is eliminated, she will have to quit her job because she will be unable to afford alternative childcare, jeopardizing her family's stability and financial security.

“I am still in poverty. Places like this help people like me to get out of it. If that is really the end goal to help lower-middle-class people, then you cannot cut funding to places like this,” Fuller said.

Both Fuller and Gamble expressed their gratitude for Head Start teachers, highlighting their hands-on support.

Almost 5,000 Nebraska families were part of the program during the 2023-2024 school year.