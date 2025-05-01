North Omaha residents turn to home gardening as grocery prices remain high

Rising grocery prices have led many residents to turn to home gardening as an alternative, with Nebraska Medicine helping those without yards learn to grow their own food.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects grocery prices to rise by 3.5% in 2025.

Nebraska Medicine’s initiative provided seeds, pots, and guidance for growing produce in small containers to promote community health and reduce costs.

Prices for everyday grocery staples remain high, prompting many neighbors to turn to home gardening as a solution. Nebraska Medicine is empowering residents, specifically those without yards, to cultivate their own food.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that food prices will increase faster than the historical average, predicting grocery prices will rise by 3.5% in 2025.

"In times like these, it's important for us to grow our own food," said Reverend Portia Cavitt.

Hannah McIlree

Nebraska Medicine’s Community Wellness Collaborative is teaching people who live in apartments or lack backyards how to grow produce in small containers. The initiative aims to improve community health and reduce costs.

"The costs of fruits and vegetables are astronomical. This is another innovative way to show people how they can have fresh, healthy food in a cost-effective and creative manner," said Shanda Ross, director of engagement, outreach, and belonging at Nebraska Medicine.

The organization provided a variety of seeds, pots, and soil for participants, along with guidance on planting and watering techniques.

Hannah McIlree

Reverend Cavitt, of Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, attended for a quick lesson. She expressed her desire to grow her own vegetables, not only to feed herself but also to nourish her community.

"We have to learn how to eat our fruits and vegetables, and sometimes people don’t know how to prepare them or can’t afford to buy them. This way, they can come and get it for free," Cavitt said.

Neighbors learned to plant a variety of vegetables, including beans, squash, and corn.