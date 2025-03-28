North Omaha shooting victim calls for community unity in tackling youth violence

The video shows various locations across North Omaha where shootings occurred on Tuesday and the victim of the shooting near 19th and Sprague Street.

Myron Pierce, a victim of a recent shooting in North Omaha, is using his experience to encourage the community to focus on positivity and support for at-risk youth.

Despite being shot in the face and shoulder, Pierce believes his traumatic experience does not define North Omaha.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright at Kountze Park. On Tuesday, three shootings took place in North Omaha. One of the victims is now using his story to start a new conversation about the neighborhood and keeping people safe.

Myron Pierce says his life flashed before his eyes Tuesday when he was shot in the face while walking in his neighborhood.

Now he's talking about life in north Omaha and how to make it better and safer, especially for kids.

"Lets not go down that world to think that somehow we've lost momentum, we haven't lost momentum there's just kids that are misguided there's some groups out there we need to grab them," said Pierce.

Pierce says this traumatic experience doesn't define north Omaha. He hopes it doesn't derail the recent work to make this community safer for everyone.

"I believe this should be safe place to live.. to raise our kids it should be A safe place so people can come out to the park, enjoy themselves, barbecue and create memories, things like that" said Pierce.

Tuesday's violence included a daytime shooting that left 15-year-old Shalamar Davis Jr. dead. Pierce ants to find even more ways to reach out to kids and teens.

"Some stuff is happening in our city, and we need to address it as soon as possible... but I'm optimistic, I'm hopetimistic, that there's some great work happening here, and we need to highlight it," said Pierce.

I reached out to the Omaha Police Department for an update on whether any suspects have been identified in the shootings. I’m still waiting to hear back. In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

