North Omaha street project finally moves forward

Melissa Wright
North Omaha’s long-awaited street project moves forward with plans to pave roads, add sidewalks, and improve crossings — now open for contractor bids.<br/>
  • Omaha City Council plans to approve contracts for the North Ridge Drive and Willit Street intersection — a key step in a project years in the making.
  •  The project will pave two gravel road segments, add sidewalks, and enhance pedestrian crossings, improving both access and safety for residents.
  • The city has officially opened bidding to contractors, with construction expected to begin once a company is selected and crews are in place.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A long-awaited road improvement in North Omaha is officially taking its next step.

After years of gravel roads and limited access, neighbors in the area are one step closer to real change.

The Omaha City Council now plans to approve key contracts for the North Ridge Drive and Willit Street Intersection Project — a project I first reported on back in April.

The plan includes paving two gravel road segments, adding sidewalks, and improving pedestrian crossings — upgrades neighbors have waited on for years.

The city has officially opened the project for contractor bids, with more work expected to follow once crews are selected and in place.

