North Omaha Trail project moves forward with community input

Phase Two of the North Omaha Trail will connect 24th & Ohio to downtown through Creighton’s campus.

SPARK CDI is gathering community feedback on features like art, signage, and safety.

Groundbreaking is planned for spring 2026, with completion to follow.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More changes are on the way in North Omaha, as the next phase of the North Omaha Trail project gets ready to launch. The multi-phase initiative is designed to reconnect neighborhoods, encourage active living, and honor the area’s rich cultural heritage. Phase Two of the trail will extend from 24th and Ohio all the way to downtown Omaha, cutting through Creighton University’s campus.

SPARK CDI, the organization leading the effort, is calling on residents to weigh in on what they’d like to see along the trail—everything from sign placements and safety measures to benches and public art installations.

“Especially when we're talking about the North Omaha community and the legacy of Highway 75 kind of dividing that community, the trail is really something that community has identified as a way to reconnect those neighbors that were ripped apart through Highway 75,” said Ryan ZimmerMas, with Spark CDI.

Construction on Phase Two is expected to begin in spring 2026.

