North Omaha woman steps into homeownership after 20 years of renting

After 20 years of renting, Octavia Harbour is gearing up to buy her first home — aiming to be the first in her family to do so.

Home prices in North Omaha have risen 6.3% in the past year, making affordability a growing challenge.

Family Housing Advisory Services is helping residents like Harbour navigate the process — from budgeting to credit and loans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Owning a home is a dream for many in North Omaha — but rising costs are making it harder to reach. I spoke to a woman who's been renting for more than a decade and is now finally stepping into homeownership. What she's learned along the way is helping make the journey more affordable and less overwhelming.

Affordable housing is a growing concern nationwide — and it's hitting Omaha, too.

"Now I'm looking at homes that were almost double the price they were seven years ago, so it's like a lot of money and you feel like you're getting a little bit of nothing — for Omaha, Nebraska at least," said Octavia Harbour, who has rented for 20 years.

With her child now in college, Harbour is ready to buy — and she’s not backing down from the challenge.

"Just home a stability—when you get older you don't want to worry about going to an old folks home" she said.

According to real estate site Redfin, home prices in North Omaha rose 6.3% in the past year, bringing the median sale price to $193,000. Experts say a home is only considered affordable if housing costs stay under 30% of a person’s income.

Teresa Hunter, CEO of Family Housing Advisory Services, says education is key to helping families pursue ownership without fear.

"It's really hard. We have to face the fact that prices have gotten to the point where some people really can't afford some of the really basic housing," said Hunter.

Her team at 24th and Lake helps neighbors figure out how to realistically budget for such a major purchase.

"But you know you don't want to be house poor and you get a house but you can't afford to eat or you have to eat ramen noodles for the rest of your life or something like that," said Hunter. "So instead we tell them, what do you really need."

Harbour is now getting that support — learning the ropes of loans, credit, and realtors — while keeping in mind a deeper motivation.

"Something to leave to my child most importantly, I have something to leave for her," said Harbour.

When she finally finds her home, Harbour says she’ll be the first in her family to own one.

In North Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

