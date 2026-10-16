Omaha community leaders honored at 2026 NAACP Freedom Fund for service, advocacy and equality work

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha community leaders are coming together for the 2026 NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet, celebrating those making a difference and working to build a stronger community through their service and commitment to equality and justice.

Jayden Perkins is a community organizer and political strategist. Soon, the 26-year-old will receive recognition from Karen Boykin-Townshend, the Vice Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors.

"It's an honor, for sure. I don't do this for the title, the recognition. I do this for the work and for the work that needs to be done," Perkins said.

Perkins began his advocacy at just 14, joining his school's Gender and Sexuality Alliance to help create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students.

Now, he's being honored alongside other Omaha leaders, including Precious McKesson, who is receiving a Freedom Fighter Award for her community involvement.

"She has, since 2014, been directly engaged with this community in neighborhood association, leading that effort as well as in politics," Omaha NAACP President T. Michael Williams said.

Organizers say the event is also an opportunity for neighbors to connect, learn about local issues and find ways to get involved.

"To see who is fighting for the community and, uh, look for resources on how to get education on voting rights, on policy, and just how to get organized," Perkins said.

"It will be inspiring; it will celebrate individuals from our community who are doing good work," Williams said.

The NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet is open to everyone. For tickets, click here.

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