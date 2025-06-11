Omaha Fire adds new ambulance to meet growing demand

Omaha Fire Department launches Medic 20 to improve emergency response in North and North Central Omaha.

The unit will temporarily operate out of Station 5 during Station 21 renovations.

Renovations at Station 21 are expected to be complete by early next year, bringing Omaha's medic unit total to 19.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in North Omaha, where the Omaha Fire Department is expanding its emergency response fleet with the addition of a new unit—Medic 20.

Starting Wednesday, Medic 20 will operate temporarily out of Fire Station 5 near Florence Boulevard while renovations continue at Station 21 on Ames Avenue. Those renovations are expected to be completed by early next year.

City officials say the new unit will help ease call volume across North and North Central Omaha, bringing the total number of medic units in the city to 19.

