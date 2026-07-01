Omaha police increase reward to $35,000 in shooting death of Jamise Thompson near 24th and Lake

Omaha police have increased the reward in the Jamise Thompson shooting to $35,000 — the highest in department history.

An estimated 300 people were present at the time of the shooting, but only one witness spoke to officers.

To be eligible for the reward, tips must be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha police have increased the reward for information in the shooting death of 28-year-old Jamise Thompson to $35,000 — the first time in the department's history the reward has reached that amount.

Thompson was shot and killed near 24th and Lake on June 20. Investigators estimate at least 300 people were gathered in the area around 3 a.m. that morning, but only one witness remained at the scene to speak with officers.

"And the reason for that is that this is a very complex case. We know that there were a lot of people who were present that night," Omaha Police Department Sgt. Devin Washington said.

Washington said the large crowd has complicated the investigation.

"So with that, it does bring some challenges. There were multiple shooters in this particular incident, there were numerous shots that went out," Washington said.

Washington also addressed Thompson's family directly.

"Know that we're here for you. We understand that you're grieving. You know, you're suffering a loss that is, most people can't understand and can't process. And so, we just want you to know that we're gonna do everything we can in our power to continue work in this case, extensively. We're gonna do everything we can to bring justice to Jamise, and for her children, and for the entire family," Washington said.

To be eligible for the $35,000 reward, tips must be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information, photos, or videos related to the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

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