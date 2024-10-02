Omaha police share new details of officer shooting and killing a 22-year-old during traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday to share details on the officers involved in the Saturday, September 28th shooting. Plus evidence from security and body worn cameras.



Omaha police continue to investigate a shooting from Saturday night where an officer shot and killed 22-year-old Steven Phipps.

This video edited and distributed by the department shows the confrontation -- it uses footage from body cameras and nearby security cameras. A warning, this video may be upsetting to some.

Officers Noah Zendejas and Alex Atkinson conducted a traffic stop Saturday evening near 30th and Ames. According to police investigators, Steven Phipps got out of his car and ran away.

This security footage from the North Omaha Metro Transit Station shows Phipps run towards the station and jump the fence. This is when officer Zendejas shot his gun, striking him eight times.

Police say body camera footage shows Phipps with a gun in his hand while jumping the fence.

Omaha Police Chief, Todd Schmaderer says officer Zendejas followed the department's policy.

"As he's falling, officer Zendejas notes that at one point, you, he's almost facing him and the gun starts to become pointed at him. And that's when he discharges his firearm, that would be within the confines of our use of force policy," said Chief Schmaderer.

Ultimately, a grand jury will determine if officer Zendejas's actions are lawful or not.

This comesjust a month after Omaha Police officer Adam Vail shot 37-year-old Cameron Ford while serving a warrant at his northwest Omaha home.

“This is a tough time for the city on another front because law enforcement is involved in the loss of life of two of our citizens. I take that extremely serious. And we are committed to our community to put this back into a stabilized form right now it's very destabilized understandably,” said Chief Schmaderer.

The Chief adds that the department is continuing to meet with neighbors across our communities to try and minimize incidents from happening.