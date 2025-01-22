Omaha Public Works speed study shows drivers are going double the speed limit in Florence

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright your north Omaha neighborhood reporter at 30th and Tucker where for months I've talked with neighbors about the speeding in this area.

In fact, the owner of Crayon Castle Daycare called me when this car went directly into the playground barely missing a room of infants.

Now, I have the results of a recent speed study that shows how fast drivers are actually going.

"It's just crazy the more you think about it the more wild it gets" said Rodriguez.

Angel Rodriguez, owns F1 Barbershop and has been cutting hair for the last three years here. He says the speeding this area is not unusual.

"Once they kinda get past that green light, people be flying over here you know," said Angel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says growing up in this area, he's use to the speed of cars traveling down this street and he's even had a close call with his own family.

"My girl, when she comes and I cut my sons hair, she almost got hit the same way that that car got hit," said Rodriguez. "So that's why I think it hits home too."

For weeks people here have asked the city, state, and county to do something. Those calls amplified after a violent crash into a daycare play area. That's what prompted Omaha Public Works to study traffic speeds — using these speed feedback signs.

They found 85% of the drivers on the road drive at around 41 miles per hour but some speeders drove at double the speed limit others reaching 70 miles per hour. Dr. William Steiner, owns his own dentistry across the street from the Crayon Castle. Steiner says he's ready to see something change in his neighborhood.

"Again stop light functioning over here would slow that down… they could do it Benson, they could certainly do it over here," said Steiner.

Law enforcement also stepping up patrols. Douglas County deputies recently pulled over someone going 80.

"It kinda makes me angry, that shouldn't be happening.. and you know its just a total disregard for the safety of others," said Steiner.

"Life itself is priceless you know, i think everyone has their difference of opinion, i think the people in higher power should be more caring," said Rodriguez.

The city tells me more speed feedback signs could be installed as early as Thursday to continue monitoring how fast cars are going. In north Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

