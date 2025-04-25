Onboard as a tornado hit Eppley: passenger reflects one year later

During an EF-3 tornado at Eppley Airfield, passengers remained onboard a United plane while ground crews took shelter, raising questions about flight safety protocols.

United says FAA guidelines were followed, with pilots trained regularly for severe weather and “startle events,” but some passengers believe the plane should have diverted.

A year later, survivor Sonya Greco reflects on the experience, saying she’s grateful to be safe but hopes safety becomes a stronger priority moving forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When severe weather strikes, crews in the air and on the ground must decide whether to take shelter or keep flying. On the day of the tornado, one cockpit crew decided to press on—while ground crews took shelter. That decision left passengers and crew stuck on a plane as a tornado hit the airport. A year later, Sonya Greco

"An experience like that will make you appreciate everyday… as you should," said Greco.

This was her view from the window on April 26th, 2024, as a tornado touched down on the east side of the airfield. Classified as an EF-3, it packed winds of up to 165 miles per hour.

Greco believes the plane should've diverted to another location. So—I asked the United Airlines Pilots Association how crews train for dangerous weather.

"Every nine months we go for a check ride, usually some type of weather— whether it's avoidance of a thunderstorm or turbulence, we all train on those events," said Michael Wilson with the United ALPA.

The plane was stuck at the gate because the ground crew was sheltering inside. Passengers were kept in their seats because it's safer than having them stand in the aisle while waiting to deplane. United says it followed FAA procedures.

The FAA’s Kevin Morris says weather is tracked closely—well before takeoff.

"The aircraft pilot starts looking at weather from their dispatcher, meteorologist, turbulence reports, air traffic control looks at the nationwide picture of weather," said Morris.

Pilots also prepare for the unexpected—what they call a startle event.

"The pilot is not ready for it and they gauge how your reaction to it is and how you apply what you've been trained to do," said Wilson.

Ultimately, the final call falls to the captain—but only after a conversation with the co-pilot.

"To put that many people at risk is a pretty big deal, had something actually happened— I think he would've felt really differently about the decision, maybe he does already," said Greco.

No one was hurt, but she wants safety to be the priority—in the sky and on the ground.

