One of Omaha’s civil rights trailblazer recognized

Video shows family and friends celebrate Nellie Mae Webb honoring her commemorative street sign.

Nellie Mae Webb played a pivotal role in the desegregation of Omaha Public Schools in the 1970s.

A commemorative street sign was unveiled Saturday at 40th and Pinkney to honor her legacy.

Family members say the tribute is both a celebration and a call to continue the work of justice and community service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In 1976, Omaha Public Schools were officially desegregated — a milestone reached through the tireless efforts of local civil rights activists. On Saturday, the family of one of those trailblazers, Nellie Mae Webb, gathered to watch history come full circle as she was honored with a commemorative street sign.

“Until today there was zero honor of her or memorial for what she did in the community so it's really great,”said Dayana Wells.

Dayanna Wells, Webb’s great-granddaughter, says she hopes the recognition does more than just mark a moment in history — she hopes it ignites something in young people.

“It helps us know that like hey — they did something great, we can do something too and how can we better support the community we live in,” said Wells.

Webb’s niece, Metoya Shropshire, emphasized how long the fight for acknowledgment took — both in the 1970s and in honoring Webb’s legacy today.

“It took them enough time but they got it passed, becase enough people came together and they all had the same motive,” said Shropshire.

The new street sign now stands at 40th and Pinkney, not far from where change began. In 1975, a federal court ruled Omaha Public Schools had intentionally segregated students by race. Just one year later, desegregation was underway, with a busing plan implemented to diversify schools across neighborhoods. The sign now stands not only as a tribute to Nellie Mae Webb’s legacy — but as a symbol of the power of community, perseverance, and progress.

